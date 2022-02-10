Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Two weeks after Burkina Faso coup, U.N. Security Council expresses 'serious concern'

02/10/2022
FILE PHOTO: 75th anniversary celebrations of UNESCO, in Paris

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council expressed "serious concern about the unconstitutional change of government" in Burkina Faso in a statement more than two weeks after a military coup deposed President Roch Kabore.

The 15-member council met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss the Jan. 24 coup. In a statement, agreed by consensus late on Wednesday, the Security Council called for the release and protection of Kabore and other government officials.

The coup in Burkina Faso https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/burkina-faso-president-kabore-detained-military-camp-sources-tell-reuters-2022-01-24 was the latest in a series of military takeovers in Myanmar, Mali, Sudan and Guinea and attempted coups in several other countries.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres assailed in October https://www.reuters.com/world/an-epidemic-coups-un-chief-laments-urging-security-council-act-2021-10-26 what he called "an epidemic of coup d'etats" and urged the Security Council to act to deter them. Guterres condemned any attempted takeover in Burkina Faso as the coup was underway on Jan. 24.

"The members of the Security Council expressed concern over the negative impact of unconstitutional changes of government in the region, increase in terrorist activities and the dire socio-economic situation," the council said in Wednesday's statement.

The Security Council -- which has the ability to impose sanctions or authorize military action -- has long been split on how to approach various conflicts, with the United States and other Western council members pitted against Russia and China.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
