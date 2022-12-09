Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:10 2022-12-09 pm EST
62.5000 RUB    0.00%
12/09Australia imposes sanctions on Iran, Russia over human rights violations
RE
12/09U.N. Security Council to vote on blanket aid sanctions exemption
RE
12/09RWE CEO: optimistic power supply will remain stable during winter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.N. Security Council to vote on blanket aid sanctions exemption

12/09/2022 | 08:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Aid conference for Afghanistan at United Nations in Geneva

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council will vote on Friday on a proposal by Ireland and the United States to give humanitarian efforts a blanket exemption from U.N. sanctions, addressing aid groups' concerns about the impact of such measures on their work.

Ireland's U.N. Ambassador Fergal Mythen said ahead of the vote that the 15-member Security Council had an important opportunity "to comprehensively deal with the unintended humanitarian consequences of U.N. sanctions regimes."

When humanitarian groups have been affected by U.N. sanctions, the Security Council has traditionally dealt with issues on a case-by-case basis. The draft resolution to be voted on Friday broadly states that support for humanitarian efforts would not be a violation of any U.N. asset freezes.

"The provision, processing or payment of funds, other financial assets, or economic resources, or the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance or to support other activities that support basic human needs ... are permitted," reads the draft.

AID NEEDS RISE

If adopted, it will apply to U.N. bodies, international organizations, humanitarian groups with U.N. General Assembly observer status - like the International Committee of the Red Cross - and aid groups working with the United Nations.

"With needs at record levels globally, it is critical all efforts are made to remove obstacles to reaching communities with assistance," said Amanda Catanzano, acting vice president of Policy and Advocacy at the International Rescue Committee.

"The shift in power in Afghanistan last year underscored the urgent, overdue need for this kind of clarity during an emergency," she said. "We cannot predict the crises of tomorrow, but we can act now to create universal clarity."

A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes - by the United States, Russia, China, Britain of France - to pass in the council. Diplomats expected the measure to be adopted.

The draft text stresses that sanctions are an important tool "in the maintenance and restoration of international peace and security, including in support of peace processes, countering terrorism, and promoting non-proliferation."

The Security Council has more than a dozen sanctions regimes in place.

One of the toughest U.N. sanctions regimes targets North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. U.N. experts have said that while challenging to assess accurately, "there can be little doubt that U.N. sanctions have unintentionally affected the humanitarian situation" there.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12/09Australia imposes sanctions on Iran, Russia over human rights violations
RE
12/09U.N. Security Council to vote on blanket aid sanctions exemption
RE
12/09RWE CEO: optimistic power supply will remain stable during winter
RE
12/09Ukraine says heavy Russian shelling hits Donbas
RE
12/09Energy Down Sharply as Oil Futures Slide on Week -- Energy Roundup
DJ
12/09Belarus to allow Ukraine grain transit with no preconditions - U.N
RE
12/09Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps
RE
12/09EU states gear up for talks on gas price cap, but compromise elusive
RE
12/09Spain's Sanchez says EUMED will push for dynamic gas price cap
RE
12/09Kremlin critic jailed over Ukraine war 'fake news'
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish