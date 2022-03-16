Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, without citing evidence, says Russian forces shot dead 10 people in Chernihiv bread line

03/16/2022 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said on Wednesday Russian forces had shot and killed 10 people waiting in line for bread in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

The embassy did not cite what evidence it had of the attack in a statement posted on its official Twitter site and on its Facebook page.

Russia has called its military actions in Ukraine a "special operation". It did not immediately comment on the U.S. embassy statement. Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine.

"Today, Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv. Such horrific attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine," the embassy said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:29aStreet Reaction to February Retail Sales (0.3% vs 0.4% Est vs Revised 4.9% Prior)
MT
11:28aBMW, Michelin hit by supply-chain turmoil, Publicis cedes control in Russia
RE
11:25aUBS Takes Conservative Stand Toward Russian Businesses, Individuals; Shares Up 5%
MT
11:21aAir Lease working to cut Russia exposure
RE
11:18aWorld Court 'profoundly concerned' about Russia's use of force in Ukraine-presiding jud..
RE
11:11aICC Prosecutor Khan visits Ukraine, holds virtual meeting with President Zelenskiy
RE
11:11aNetherlands Pushing For Ban On Russians' Use Of Shell Companies
MT
11:10aU.S. Embassy in Kyiv, without citing evidence, says Russian forces shot dead 10 people ..
RE
11:07aU.S. warns Russia of consequences of any possible Russian use of chemical weapons
RE
11:07aNobilis Health Rolls Out COVID-19 Test to Consumers in Canada
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish