Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:47:57 2023-02-06 pm EST
71.5293 RUB   +1.35%
02:23pU.S. House Speaker McCarthy to address debt ceiling ahead of Biden speech
RE
01:48pTurkey's lira hits record low but rebounds after quake, stocks slip
RE
01:20pUkraine's main Catholic church moves Christmas to Dec. 25 in pivot to West
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. House Speaker McCarthy to address debt ceiling ahead of Biden speech

02/06/2023 | 02:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker McCarthy talks to reporters after meeting with President Biden at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, locked in a standoff with Democratic President Joe Biden over raising the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, plans to address the issue on Monday ahead of Biden's annual State of Union address.

McCarthy, who has said he expects to meet with Biden a second time after sitting down with the president at the White House last week, plans to speak at 5:30 p.m. (2230 GMT) from his office in the House of Representatives.

The timing would allow him to get out in front of Biden on the debt ceiling, while reinforcing McCarthy's role as the leading congressional negotiator in talks with the White House, according to a person familiar with the matter. His party holds a narrow majority.

    House Republicans want to use the debt ceiling, which covers the costs of spending programs and tax cuts previously approved by Congress, as leverage to push spending cuts, after two years during which Biden's Democrats controlled both the House and the Senate.

Biden is likely to address the debt ceiling, the U.S.-led pushback against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and his desire to overcome political divisions in the United States during his Tuesday night address to a joint session of Congress, which could give the president his largest television audience of the year.

Biden seemed to question McCarthy's ability to keep Republicans in line last week, calling McCarthy "a decent man, I think," but noting the concessions he made to become speaker in January. Those included changing a rule of the chamber to allow any member to call for a vote that would remove him.

Despite what appears to be a standoff, McCarthy emerged from a meeting with Biden last week saying he believed the two could find common ground.

A day later, McCarthy and Biden sat next to each other at the National Prayer Breakfast, and the speaker later told reporters that the president had agreed to meet again.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the White House had been in touch with McCarthy's staff on next steps. She declined to say when the two would speak again.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

By David Morgan


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:23pU.S. House Speaker McCarthy to address debt ceiling ahead of Biden speech
RE
01:48pTurkey's lira hits record low but rebounds after quake, stocks slip
RE
01:20pUkraine's main Catholic church moves Christmas to Dec. 25 in pivot to West
RE
01:09pSaudi diplomats leave Afghanistan, relocate to Pakistani capital -sources
RE
01:07pUS Looks to Impose 200% Tariff on Russian Aluminum Imports
MT
01:03pSwiss neutrality on the line as arms-for-Ukraine debate heats up
RE
12:41pItaly wants more money for Africa to curb arrivals in Europe
RE
12:04pWithout supplying evidence, Russia says it's investigating alleged Ukrainian use of che..
RE
12:02pMib, flicker in finish and close in green; TIM rises
AN
11:39aIndia says its proposed biofuels alliance draws interest of Russia, Brazil among others
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish