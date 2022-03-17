U.S. House backs removal of 'most-favored' trade status for Russia, Belarus, voting continues

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives backed legislation on Thursday that would remove "most favored nation" trade status for Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine, which would allow higher tariffs on imports from the two countries.

As voting continued, the tally in the Democratic-controlled House was 320 to five in favor of removing Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) status, the latest effort in Congress to put economic pressure on Moscow and close ally Belarus.

A two-thirds majority was needed for passage in the 435-member House. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)