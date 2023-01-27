U.S. House panel to vote next month on possible TikTok ban

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The House Foreign Affairs
Committee plans to hold a vote next month on a bill aimed at
blocking the use of China's popular social media app TikTok in
the United States, the committee confirmed on Friday.
The measure, planned by the panel's chair Representative
Michael McCaul, a Republican, would aim to give the White House
the legal tools to ban TikTok over U.S. national security
concerns.
"The concern is that this app gives the Chinese
government a back door into our phones," McCaul told Bloomberg
News, which reported on the timing of the vote earlier.
In 2020, then-President Donald Trump attempted to block new
users from downloading TikTok and ban other transactions that
would have effectively blocked the app's use in the United
States but lost a series of court battles over the measure.
The Biden administration in June 2021 formally abandoned
that effort. Then in December, Republican Senator Marco Rubio
unveiled bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok, which would also
block all transactions from any social media company in or under
the influence of China and Russia.
But a ban of the short video app, which is owned by
ByteDance and is popular among teens, would face significant
hurdles in Congress to pass, and would need 60 votes in the
Senate.
For three years, TikTok - which has more than 100
million U.S. users - has been seeking to assure Washington that
the personal data of U.S. citizens cannot be accessed and its
content cannot be manipulated by China's Communist Party or
anyone else under Beijing's influence.
TikTok did not immediately respond Friday but said
earlier of congressional efforts to ban it: "It is troubling
that rather than encouraging the administration to conclude its
national security review of TikTok, some members of Congress
have decided to push for a politically-motivated ban that will
do nothing to advance the national security of the United
States."
The U.S. government's Committee on Foreign Investment in
the United States (CFIUS), a powerful national security body, in
2020 ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that
U.S. user data could be passed on to China's government.
CFIUS and TikTok have been in talks for months aiming to
reach a national security agreement to protect the data of U.S.
TikTok users.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to
comment on the bill on Friday. "It's under review by (CFIUS) so
I am just not going to get into details on that," Jean-Pierre
said.
Last month, Biden signed legislation that included a ban
on federal employees using or downloading TikTok on
government-owned devices. More than 25 U.S. states have also
banned the use of TikTok on state-owned devices.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)