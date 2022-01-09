Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S., Russia signal pessimism ahead of Ukraine talks

01/09/2022 | 02:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday (January 9) he does not expect breakthroughs in upcoming U.S.-Russia security talks but hopes to find some common ground amid a crisis in Ukraine.

"I don't think we going to see any breakthroughs next week. We're going to listen to their concerns. They'll listen to our concerns and we'll see if there are grounds for progress."

Blinken told ABC News anchor George Stephanopolous that it was hard to be optimistic given Moscow's military buildup along the border with Ukraine.

"But, to make actual progress, it's very hard to see that happening when there's an ongoing escalation, when Russia has a gun to the head of Ukraine with 100,000 troops near its borders, the possibility of doubling that on very short order."

Tens of thousands of Russian troops are gathered within reach of the border with Ukraine in preparation for what Washington and Kyiv say could be an invasion, eight years after Russia seized the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine.

Russia denies invasion plans and says it is responding to what it calls aggressive and provocative behavior from the NATO military alliance and Ukraine, its former Soviet neighbor which has tilted towards the West.

On Sunday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov arrived in Geneva for talks with the U.S. set to begin this week.

But pessimism seems to emanate from both sides. Russia's state-owned RIA news agency quoted Ryabkov saying it was entirely possible diplomacy could end abruptly after a single meeting.

Ryabkov has in the past compared the current situation to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis when the world stood on the brink of nuclear war.

His remarks were consistent with the uncompromising line that Russia has been signaling for weeks.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:49aU.S. seeks answers from Kazakhstan on need for Russian-led troops
RE
10:45aKazakhstan says situation stabilising, Russian-led forces at key facilities
RE
01:35aRussia says it is not optimistic ahead of monday's talks with u.s. - ifax
RE
01:34aRussia says u.s. is continuing to insist on unilateral concessions by moscow - ria
RE
01:33aRussia says 'disappointed' by signals from the us and brussels ahead of geneva meeting ..
RE
01/08German SPD official defends pro-Nord Stream 2 policy
RE
01/08Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan
RE
01/08EXPLAINER : From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
RE
01/08Kazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason
RE
01/08Kazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral