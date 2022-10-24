Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:46 2022-10-24 pm EDT
61.6000 RUB   +0.16%
02:24pYum Brands reaches deal to sell Russia KFC restaurants
RE
02:16pU.s. state dept:u.s. has not seen any reason to adjust its own n…
RE
01:48pAGS WEEK AHEAD: Traders Watch For News on Black Sea Grains Deal
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. STATE DEPT: THERE WOULD BE 'CONSEQUENCES' FOR RUSSIA IF IT…

10/24/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. STATE DEPT: THERE WOULD BE 'CONSEQUENCES' FOR RUSSIA IF IT USES A DIRTY BOMB OR A NUCLEAR BOMB


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:24pYum Brands reaches deal to sell Russia KFC restaurants
RE
02:16pU.s. state dept:u.s. has not seen any reason to adjust its own n…
RE
01:48pAGS WEEK AHEAD: Traders Watch For News on Black Sea Grains Deal
DJ
01:15pIran will not remain indifferent if proven Russia using its drones in Ukraine - officia..
RE
01:10pU.S. government to issue warnings on election threats -Politico
RE
12:26pRussian forces "preparing to work under radioactive contamination" - Moscow
RE
12:23pU.S. house speaker Pelosi says Iran making 'big mistake' supplying Russia with drones
RE
12:23pUkraine's Zelenskiy asks Israel to join fight against Russia
RE
12:04pNo indications Russia has decided to employ a nuclear weapon, U.S. official
RE
11:54aAccusing Russia of planning 'dirty bomb' attack is 'not serious conversation' - Lavrov
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish