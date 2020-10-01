U.S. Treasury warns cyber insurers payments to hackers may violate sanctions

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Cyber insurers and other financial
institutions that facilitate payments to hackers to end
cyberattacks risk running afoul of sanctions rules, the U.S.
Treasury Department warned on Thursday.
The warnings, which referenced malicious programs known as
ransomware, came in advisories from Treasury's Office of Foreign
Assets Control (OFAC)and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
(FinCEN).
Hackers use ransomware to take down systems that control
everything from hospital billing to manufacturing. They stop
only after receiving hefty payments, typically paid in
cryptocurrency.
The warnings add another layer of concern for cyber
insurers, who have been ramping up rates and trying to curb
exposure to vulnerable customers because of surging costly
ransomware claims in recent years.
Cyber policies often cover ransom, data recovery, legal
liabilities and negotiators fluent in hackers’ native languages.
Ransomware payment demands have increased during the
pandemic as people work remotely and hackers target online
systems.
The average ransomware payment jumped by 60% to $178,254
between the first and second quarters, according to Coveware a
firm that helps negotiate and facilitate cyber ransom payments.
Sophisticated insurers and financial institutions are
already aware of the sanctions concern, said Sumon Dantiki, a
King & Spalding LLC lawyer who advises on national security and
cyber matters.
"Will victims who are insured still decide to make the
payments?" Dantiki said. "This type of public advisory could
affect the calculus there."
OFAC cited cyberattacks dating to 2015 that were traced to
hackers in North Korea and Russia, both sanctioned countries.
The United States can impose economic and trade sanctions on
countries that sponsor terrorism or violate human rights.
Financial institutions that engage with them or some individuals
can face prosecution and penalties.
A second FinCEN report pointed to a growing industry of
forensics firms that help organizations respond to cyberattacks,
including processing the payment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Aurora Ellis)