    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
U.S. and Japanese officials hold discussions ahead of Biden's talk with Japan PM

01/20/2022 | 01:41pm EST
Japanese Vice-Foreign Minister Akiba Takeo visits Beijing

(Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with his Japanese counterpart to prepare for President Joe Biden's meeting on Jan. 21 with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the White House said on Thursday.

Sullivan spoke with Akiba Takeo, secretary general of Japan's national security secretariat and also discussed the ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine, the White House added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral