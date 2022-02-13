U.S. begins OSCE staff pullout from eastern Ukraine

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. staff at the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)
started to leave the rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern
Ukraine on Sunday, a Reuters journalist said, amid fears of a
possible Russian invasion.
Several armoured cars with the OSCE's logo were loaded with
suitcases and seen leaving the mission's headquarters early on
Sunday. The OSCE did not respond to a request for comment.
The OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine has been
deployed in eastern Ukraine since the outbreak of a war between
Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces that Kyiv says has
killed more than 14,000 people.
The United States and its allies have urged their citizens
to leave Ukraine right away to avoid the threat of a Russian
invasion, saying an attack could occur at any time.
Russia, which has built up military forces to the north,
east and south of Ukraine, has rubbished the idea it plans to
attack and has accused Western nations of spreading lies and
hysteria.
Two sources told Reuters that the United States decided to
withdraw its staff from Ukraine, while Britain moved its
monitors from rebel-held areas to ones under government control.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's
chief of staff, told Reuters that Kyiv had an interest in the
Special Monitoring Mission working at full strength, but
declined to comment further on what he said was an OSCE matter.
Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson criticised the U.S.
move and said the mission was succumbing to what she described
as a "military psychosis" stirred up by Washington.
In a statement, the official, Maria Zakharova, urged the
OSCE's leadership to prevent attempts to "manipulate the
mission" and said its monitoring was needed now more than ever.
Russia and OSCE have had disagreements in the past over
eastern Ukraine.
Moscow refused to allow another OSCE mission to keep
monitoring the border between the rebel-controlled area in east
Ukraine and Russia in September. Pro-Russian separatists blocked
its monitors in their hotel in Donetsk for a week in October.
Denmark's OSCE monitors also left Donetsk, one diplomatic
source said. Reuters could not immediately establish whether
they were leaving the country or only rebel-held territory.
Overall, 21 OSCE monitors left the rebel-held city and more
than 30 others also planned to withdraw from nearby
government-controlled areas, a diplomatic source said.
Out of 680 OSCE monitors in Ukraine, 515 are based in the
eastern part of the country, according to the mission's official
website.
(Reporting by Anton Zverev, additional reporting by Pavel
Polityuk in Kyiv; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria
Tsvetkova; Editing by Tom Balmforth, Kirsten Donovan and Angus
MacSwan)