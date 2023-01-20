U.S. charges two men with facilitating sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch's yacht

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) -
The U.S. government said on Friday it charged two
businessmen, one Russian and one British, with allegedly
facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in
relation to a $90 million yacht of billionaire Russian oligarch
Viktor Vekselberg.
Vladislav Osipov, 51, a Russian national, and Richard
Masters, 52, a UK national, were charged in indictments unsealed
in a U.S. court on Friday with conspiracy to defraud the United
States and to commit offenses against the United States, the
U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.
The United States requested Spain to arrest Masters for
extradition, the Justice Department said, adding his arrest was
executed on Friday and an arrest warrant against Osipov was
outstanding. Reuters could not reach representatives of Osipov
and Masters for comment.
Washington
imposed sanctions
on Vekselberg in 2018 over alleged Russian interference in
the 2016 U.S. election, and
in 2022
over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin after
Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin denies interfering in
the election and calls its actions in Ukraine a "special
military operation."
Spanish police
last year
impounded a superyacht belonging to Vekselberg on behalf of
U.S. authorities. Valued at around $90 million, the 78-meter
(255 ft) long "Tango" was seized in a shipyard on the
Mediterranean island of Mallorca.
The indictment alleges that Masters ran a yacht
management company in Spain, which took over the management of
Tango after Vekselberg was sanctioned in April 2018, and
conspired with others to evade the U.S. sanctions.
Osipov, an employee of Vekselberg, designed a
complicated ownership structure of shell companies to hide
Vekselberg’s ownership of the yacht, the Justice Department
alleged.
Vekselberg owned the Renova group of companies, which
operate in Russia's energy sector, according to the U.S.
Treasury Department, which enforces sanctions.
