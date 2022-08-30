U.S. concerned about India's participation in Russia military exercises

Last month, Moscow announced plans to hold "Vostok" (East) exercises from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, even as it wages a costly war in Ukraine. The military exercises are expected to include China, India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries, China's defense ministry has said.

Asked about India's participation, Jean-Pierre told reporters as President Joe Biden flew to Pennsylvania that the United States was concerned about any country participating in military exercises with Russia while it is at war with Ukraine.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)