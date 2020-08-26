U.S. doctors group calls for transparency in COVID-19 vaccine development

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The rapid pace of COVID-19 vaccine
development and scant information about the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's (FDA) vaccine review process are leading to
concerns, the American Medical Association (AMA) said on
Wednesday.
In a letter, the AMA urged the FDA to ensure transparency in
the vaccine development process and keep physicians informed of
the agency's plan for review of potential vaccine candidates. (https://bit.ly/32qMjAl)
Vaccine hesitancy among the public appears to be reaching
unprecedented levels due to a number of factors including
significant spread of misinformation through channels such as
social media, according to the AMA.
Countries around the world are racing to develop a vaccine
for the viral disease which has claimed more than 819,900 lives
and infected nearly 23.9 million people globally, according to a
Reuters tally.
In April, the U.S. government initiated Operation Warp Speed
and has so far invested billions to secure doses of potential
vaccines from across the world.
Warp Speed aims to expedite development of a vaccine and
therapies to treat the novel coronavirus, and the emphasis on
speed has provoked public anxiety about the safety and
effectiveness of these vaccines.
Earlier this month, Russia became the first country to grant
regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two
months of human testing. However, Western experts have warned
against its use until all internationally approved testing and
regulatory steps have been taken.
In August, top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony
Fauci said the FDA was not cutting corners on safety in its
review of vaccine candidates for COVID-19.
