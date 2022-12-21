Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:03 2022-12-21
71.0500 RUB   +2.60%
U.S. is not planning Iran drone curbs on Wednesday -source

12/21/2022 | 12:22pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is not planning on Wednesday to unveil export restrictions on Iranian drones that Russia has used to invade Ukraine, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source was commenting on a Bloomberg report earlier on Wednesday that said the United States could include Iranian drone restrictions in a sanctions announcement expected to coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's surprise trip to Washington.

The source was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Zelenskiy is set to visit Washington on Wednesday for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and to address Congress in his first known trip abroad since Russia invaded his country.

The United States has previously imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but said they were sent before Russia's February invasion. Moscow has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Britain, which has also imposed sanctions over Iranian drones, accused Russia on Tuesday of planning to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Washington, additional reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Mark Porter and Josie Kao)

By Alexandra Alper


© Reuters 2022
