Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. lawmakers closer to agreement on Russia sanctions bill -Schumer

02/08/2022 | 03:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Democrats weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers negotiating a Russia sanctions bill were getting "closer and closer" to an agreement, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

Russia has amassed troops and equipment along its border with Ukraine, stoking fears of an invasion. Washington has threatened Moscow with sanctions should it attack Ukraine.

"It is moving along but there are still a couple of areas of disagreement, but they're bridging the gap. They're getting closer and closer," Schumer said of the sanctions bill.

Schumer told reporters that many congressional Democrats and the administration of President Joe Biden think that passing a "strong sanctions bill before any invasion ... would take away the disincentive from Russia invading." That, he said, is one of the outstanding areas of disagreement with Republicans.

Russia has demanded that NATO pledge to never admit Ukraine into its military alliance and that it remove its presence from eastern Europe.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell played down the potential impact of such legislation.

"The president has all the authority he needs" to act against Russia, McConnell told reporters, adding, "He needs to decide the timing. I think it's going to be a serious deterrent if it's executed before the invasion, not afterwards."

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:34pEUROPE : Wall Street rallies on tech boost, European shares end flat
RE
03:23pWall Street rallies on tech boost, European shares end flat
RE
03:13pSix Russian warships en route to Black Sea for drills
RE
02:25pWar-weary Ukrainian soldiers in trenches ready to 'make it or break it'
RE
02:17pGold firms near 2-week peak as inflation risks lift demand
RE
02:06pGold Closes Higher on Safe-Haven Buying Even as Bond Yields and the Dollar Strengthen
MT
12:51pRUSSIA, UKRAINE COMMITTED TO MINSK A : Macron
RE
12:48pGold firms near 2-week peak as inflation risks lift demand
RE
12:23pAnalysis-Kremlin watchers detect signs Putin wants to defuse Ukraine crisis
RE
12:17pAnalysis-Kremlin watchers detect signs Putin wants to defuse Ukraine crisis
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish