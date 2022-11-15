Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:01 2022-11-15 pm EST
61.3000 RUB   +1.53%
02:52pRussia notified by Ukraine of oil supply suspension to Hungary via Druzhba -RIA
RE
02:15pU.S. official says Russian missiles hit Poland, killing two -Associated Press
RE
02:01pExplosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border
RE
U.S. official says Russian missiles hit Poland, killing two -Associated Press

11/15/2022 | 02:15pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A senior U.S. intelligence official said Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two people, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation, the AP reported. Reuters could not immediately confirm the information.

Firefighters in Poland said on Tuesday two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an urgent meeting of a government committee for national security and defense affairs, the government spokesman said on Twitter.

Russia rained missiles on cities across Ukraine on Tuesday in what Ukraine said was the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war, echoing a pattern in recent weeks of Moscow lashing out far from the front after battlefield losses.

(Reporting By Paul Grant and Costas Pitas; Editing by Tim Ahmann)


© Reuters 2022
