U.S. officials won't confirm reports on possible Russia invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. officials on
Sunday said they could not confirm reports that U.S.
intelligence indicates that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine
on Wednesday, but said they would try to prevent any "surprise
attack" by sharing what they knew of Russia's plans.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan repeated
that a Russian invasion https://graphics.reuters.com/RUSSIA-UKRAINE/dwpkrkwkgvm
could begin any day and President Joe Biden has said he will
support Ukraine after any invasion and defend NATO territory.
"We cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been
saying for some time that we are in the window, and an invasion
could begin -- a major military action could begin -- by Russia
in Ukraine any day now. That includes this coming week before
the end of the Olympics," Sullivan told CNN's "State of the
Union" when asked about the possible Wednesday timing.
"We will defend every inch of NATO territory, every inch of
Article Five territory and Russia we think fully understands
that message," Sullivan said in a separate interview with CBS'
"Face the Nation" program.
Ukraine is not part of the NATO alliance.
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby also on Sunday declined to
confirm reports on the Wednesday timing.
"I'm not in a position to confirm those reports," Kirby said
during an interview on "Fox News Sunday."
Kirby also said a Russian military action https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/how-ukraines-armed-forces-shape-up-against-russias-2022-02-01
could take place any day.
"And again, these assessments are coming from a variety of
sources. And not, not exclusively just inside intelligence, but
also what we're seeing in plain sight," Kirby said. "More than
100,000 troops now continue to be arrayed against Ukraine's
border."
Their comments came amid a flurry of diplomatic activity https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-says-diplomacy-still-open-end-ukraine-standoff-with-russia-2022-02-13
aimed at trying to resolve the West's standoff with Moscow over
Ukraine to avoid military action.
U.S. President Joe Biden, who spoke with Russian President
Vladimir Putin on Saturday, was due to speak with Ukraine's
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. and Ukrainian officials
said.
Both Sullivan and Kirby repeated warnings for Americans to
leave Ukraine.
"What we've seen just in the last 10 days or so is an
acceleration of that buildup and movement of Russian forces of
all varieties, closer to the border with Ukraine, in a position
where they could launch a military action very, very rapidly,"
Sullivan said.
He added that the United States and its allies "will defend
NATO territory, we will impose costs on Russia," in the event of
a Russian attack.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Katharine Jackson; additional
reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and David Morgan; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)