U.S. preps new effort to crack down on Russian sanctions evasion

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The United States is
preparing new efforts to crack down on sanctions evasion by
Russia, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said on
Thursday.
"Where our focus will be over the course of the coming days
is on evasion," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in
an interview at the Economic Club of Washington.
"I think we'll have some announcements in the next week or
two that identify targets that are trying to facilitate that
evasion both inside Russia and beyond," he said, without giving
details on the coming plans.
But Sullivan did say that Washington has no desire to give
back yachts and other assets seized from people they see as
oligarchs with ties to Putin.
"The president is actively looking at how we can deal with
the fact that as we seize these assets, our goal is not to give
them back," he said.
"Our goal is to put them to a better use than that. But I'll
be careful in what I say today because there's an ongoing - kind
of - policy process around how we end up dealing with that
question. But rest assured that the goal is not just to sit on
them for a while and then pass them all back."
ARMING UKRAINE
He also said that any efforts by Russia to disrupt weapons
transfers benefiting Ukraine could escalate the standoff with
the West.
"The United States is not operating inside the territory of
Ukraine, so if the Russians, obviously, were to strike NATO
territory, where materiel is being assembled, that would invoke
Article 5 and would be a complete game changer."
Article 5 of the NATO charter says an attack on one member
of the military alliance is an attack on all of its members. It
has been invoked only once, after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on
the United States.
Sullivan said an attack on a Russian missile cruiser claimed
by Ukraine on Thursday had dealt a blow to Russia.
"We've been in touch with the Ukrainians overnight, who had
said that they struck the ship with anti-ship missiles," he
said. "We don't have the capacity at this point to independently
verify that but certainly, the way this unfolded, it's a big
blow to Russia."
Russia's defense ministry, however, said a fire had broken
out on the missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea
fleet, after ammunition blew up on board, and did not mention an
attack. Reuters was unable to verify either side's statements.
The ship sank after the U.S. official's comments.
Sullivan declined to discuss whether any senior U.S.
official would soon visit Kyiv, as leaders of other countries
including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have recently
done. He warned that fighting in Ukraine could go
on for months or longer.
