Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
59.6750 RUB   +0.25%
03:22pU.S. report says hundreds were detained, missing in Ukraine's Kherson
RE
03:13pHow the Biden White House scrambled after Poland missile blast
RE
03:13pGrain Futures Move Little After Turbulent Week -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. report says hundreds were detained, missing in Ukraine's Kherson

11/18/2022 | 03:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian retreat from Kherson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hundreds of people were detained or went missing in Ukraine's Kherson region while it was under Russian control this year, and dozens may have been tortured, Yale University researchers have concluded in a report backed by the U.S. State Department.

"Russia must halt these operations and withdraw its forces to end a needless war that it cannot and will not win - no matter how despicable and desperate its tactics," the State Department said in a statement on the report. 

The report, seen by Reuters ahead of its Friday publication, documents detentions and disappearances of 226 people in Kherson between March and October, a quarter of whom were allegedly tortured and five of whom died in custody or shortly after.

Russia last week pulled its troops out of a pocket on the west bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine, which includes Kherson, the only regional capital it had captured since the February invasion.

The Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health that produced the report is a partner in a State Department-funded program called the Conflict Observatory, launched in May to capture and analyze evidence of war crimes and other possible atrocities perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine.

Russia denies its troops target civilians or have committed atrocities.

Nathaniel Raymond, the lab's executive director, said the report corroborates warnings from the United States ahead of the conflict of Russian use of capture and kill lists against civilians.

"This is the strongest proof that that is happening," Raymond said.

OPEN SOURCES

The report, which drew from open sources of information, said most of the 226 were detained by Russia's military or FSB, the domestic Russian security service that sent officers into the regions of Ukraine which Moscow overran.

The report cited multiple sources who said the Russian security forces had lists of names of targeted individuals and license plate numbers, as well as other information.

Some sources in the report were not identified to protect them. The researchers also identified 12 locations used for detention and interrogation in Kherson and Crimea.

At least 55 of the reported detentions or disappearances include allegations of treatment that could constitute torture under international law, the report said, including beating, mock executions and Russian roulette, electric shocks and torture of relatives.

Several people reported being tortured for information about the position of Ukraine's military units. Others said they were asked about the leadership of protest movements or opposition groups or tortured into confessing a crime, the report said.

Sixty government officials were among those who were detained or who disappeared, the report said, as well as 32 people who identified as Crimean Tatar, the Muslim Turkic group indigenous to the Black Sea peninsula.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Howard Goller)

By Daphne Psaledakis


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:22pU.S. report says hundreds were detained, missing in Ukraine's Kherson
RE
03:13pHow the Biden White House scrambled after Poland missile blast
RE
03:13pGrain Futures Move Little After Turbulent Week -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:10pOutspoken Ukrainian ex-ambassador named deputy minister
RE
12:40pKyiv may face 'complete shutdown', nearly half Ukraine's energy system disabled
RE
11:32aTurkey's Erdogan, Ukraine's Zelenskiy discuss extended grains deal - Turkish presidency
RE
11:15aBlackouts hit Ukraine's small businesses, and wider economy, hard
RE
10:52aEighty countries sign declaration to curb bombing in urban areas
RE
10:35aUkraine's president tells Erdogan: Kyiv remains guaran..
RE
10:31aNord Stream leak confirmed as sabotage: Sweden
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish