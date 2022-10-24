U.S. says Russia would face consequences for using 'dirty bomb' or a nuclear bomb

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - There would be
consequences for Russia whether it uses a so-called "dirty bomb"
or a conventional nuclear weapon, U.S. State Department
spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
Washington and other Western countries have accused Russia
of plotting to use a threat of a device laced with nuclear
material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine.
Asked if Washington would treat the use of a "dirty bomb"
the same as any other nuclear bomb, Price said "there would be
consequences" for Russia either way.
"Whether it uses a 'dirty bomb' or a nuclear bomb. We've
been very clear about that," Price told reporters.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis)