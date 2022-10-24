Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  18:46 24/10/2022 BST
61.6000 RUB   +0.16%
07:24pYum Brands reaches deal to sell Russia KFC restaurants
RE
07:16pU.s. state dept:u.s. has not seen any reason to adjust its own n…
RE
06:48pAGS WEEK AHEAD: Traders Watch For News on Black Sea Grains Deal
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. says Russia would face consequences for using 'dirty bomb' or a nuclear bomb

10/24/2022 | 07:23pm BST
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a so-called "dirty bomb" or a conventional nuclear weapon, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Washington and other Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a device laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine.

Asked if Washington would treat the use of a "dirty bomb" the same as any other nuclear bomb, Price said "there would be consequences" for Russia either way.

"Whether it uses a 'dirty bomb' or a nuclear bomb. We've been very clear about that," Price told reporters. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
