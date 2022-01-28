Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. says U.N. meeting a chance for Russia to explain itself

01/28/2022 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday on Russia's troop build-up on Ukraine's border will be "an opportunity for Russia to explain what it is doing," a senior U.S. administration official said, as Russia signaled it could seek to stop the public council discussion.

"While I do think there will be some deflection and perhaps some disinformation ... there's also a clear opportunity for Russia to tell the Security Council whether they see a path for diplomacy or are interested in pursuing conflict," said the U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Russia has massed around 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine while denying it plans to invade. Several rounds of talks have taken place without a breakthrough, but both the United States, the NATO military alliance and Russia have kept the door open to further dialogue.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Thursday asked for the 15-member U.N. Security Council to meet publicly on Monday to discuss Russia's "threatening behavior" against Ukraine and the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders and in Belarus.

Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy on Friday rejected Thomas-Greenfield's comments as "baseless allegations and assumptions."

"Hopefully fellow UNSC (U.N. Security Council) members will not support this clear PR (public relations) stunt shameful for the reputation of U.N. Security Council," Polyanskiy said in a Twitter post, signaling that Russia could call a vote in a bid to stop the meeting.

Any Security Council member could call for a vote to block the meeting. A minimum of nine votes are needed to proceed with a meeting and China, Russia, the United States, Britain and France cannot wield their vetoes. U.N. diplomats said any attempt to stop the meeting on Monday would likely be defeated.

"We are confident that there's broad support across the council for this meeting," said the U.S. official. A second senior U.S. administration official described the council meeting "as a preventative tool in our diplomatic efforts."

The U.N. Security Council has met dozens of times over the crisis in Ukraine since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. It is unable to take any action as Russia is one of the council's five veto powers.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, additional reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Alistair Bell and Cynthia Osterman)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:32pU.S. says U.N. meeting a chance for Russia to explain itself
RE
03:30pRussia blacklists more EU officials in tit-for-tat move
RE
03:30pCorn Leads Grain Rally Fueled by Bullish Weather -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:27pUkraine's president lashes out at too much 'panic' over Russia tensions
RE
03:25p'Horrific' destruction, casualties if Russia invades Ukraine - U.S
RE
03:10pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts biggest weekly decline since August on risk aversion
RE
02:50p'Horrific' destruction if Russia invades Ukraine -Gen. Milley
RE
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Rises as Russia Supply Worries Continue
MT
02:37pCIBC's Avery Shenfeld With A Focus On Supply and Demand
MT
12:36pExclusive-Russia moves blood supplies near Ukraine, adding to U.S. concern, officials s..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish