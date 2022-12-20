Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
2022-12-20
69.9970 RUB   +6.06%
U.S. says seeing "conflicting" views in Russia on a renewed Ukraine counter offensive

12/20/2022
FILE PHOTO: Russian reservists attend a ceremony before deployment to military units, in Rostov region

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are conflicting views in Russia on whether or not to launch a counteroffensive in Ukraine, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday, but reiterated that Washington would continue its support of Kyiv regardless of which scenario plays out.

"Certainly there are some (within Russia) who I think would want to pursue offensives in Ukraine. There are others who have real questions about the capacity for Russia to actually do that," a senior State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters.

Ukraine's top general, Valery Zaluzhniy, told The Economist last week that Russia was preparing 200,000 fresh troops for a major offensive that could come from the east, south or even from Belarus as early as January, but more likely in spring.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Doina Chiacu)


© Reuters 2022
09:53aU.S. says seeing "conflicting" views in Russia on a renewed Ukraine counter offensive
RE
09:27aRomania to buy Watchkeeper X surveillance systems from Elbit Systems
RE
09:20aRussia files lawsuit to close down one of oldest human rights groups - court
RE
09:20aRussia's Novak: EU gas price cap 'just another political decision'
RE
09:11aGas starts to flow to Freeport LNG export plant in Texas - data shows
RE
09:00aGazprom: gas supply continues in full, bypassing damaged pipeline
RE
08:59aRussia to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for drones, says UK
RE
08:27aChina's Nov coal imports from Russia jump in face of bottlenecks
RE
08:00aCommodity forecasts are absurd, but China is key as..
RE
07:57aGrain shipments from Ukraine's Danube ports hit record high in 2022
RE
