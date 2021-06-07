Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. seizes $2.3 million in Bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

06/07/2021 | 03:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Holding tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at Colonial Pipeline's Charlotte Tank Farm

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Justice Department on Monday said it recovered some $2.3 million worth of cryptocurrency ransomware paid by Colonial Pipeline Co, in a crackdown on hackers who launched the most disruptive U.S. cyberattack on record.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators had seized 63.7 Bitcoins, now valued at about $2.3 million, paid by Colonial after last month's hack of its systems that led to massive shortages at U.S. East Coast gas stations.

The Justice Department has "found and recaptured the majority" of the ransom paid by Colonial, Monaco said.

Colonial Pipeline had said it paid the hackers nearly $5 million to regain access. Bitcoin's value has dropped in recent weeks, trading at around $36,000 on Monday after hitting $63,000 in April.

"Today, we've turned the tables on DarkSide," said Monaco, referring to a ransomware group widely believed to have been behind the crippling fuel pipeline attack.

The hack caused a shutdown lasting several days, leading to a spike in gas prices, panic buying and localized fuel shortages. It posed a major political headache for President Joe Biden as the U.S. economy was starting to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House urged corporate executives and business leaders last week to step up security measures to protect against ransomware attacks after the Colonial hack and later intrusions that disrupted operations at a major meatpacking company.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday the Biden administration was looking at all options to defend against ransomware attacks and that the topic would be on the agenda when President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Jan Wolfe, Tim Ahmann, and Christopher Bing in Washington and Stephanie Kelly in New York; Writing by Mohammad Zargham and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Howard Goller)

By Sarah N. Lynch


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:10pBLINKEN : U.S. able to mitigate Nord Stream 2 pipeline effects
RE
12:30pBLINKEN : U.S. working with Germany to mitigate Nord Stream 2 effects
RE
10:24aNCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2020
DJ
09:46aCommodity Price Surges Add to Inflation Fears
DJ
09:30aRussia seen raising rates again on Friday as inflation remains high
RE
08:00aSUPERCYCLE, WHAT SUPERCYCLE? CHINA'S : Russell
RE
07:59aToday on Wall Street: 15% global corporate tax raises many questions
07:22aENEL S P A  : eyes potential green hydrogen project in Russia
RE
06:55aBitter week for families as evidence to be read in Ukraine airliner trial
RE
01:27aRussia Completes First Section of Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral