U.S. selects test plant for advanced nuclear reactor fuel

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of
Energy on Wednesday said it had selected a design to build a
multibillion-dollar test nuclear reactor at the Idaho National
Laboratory that could help develop fuels for advanced nuclear
reactors.
The Versatile Test Reactor, or VTR, was proposed in 2018 by
the Trump administration, and if Congress provides funding,
would be the first fast nuclear test reactor to operate in the
United States in nearly three decades.
Backers say it would allow U.S. companies to conduct
advanced technology and fuel tests without having to go to
competitors in Russia and China.
The department plans to use the GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy
Power Reactor Innovative Small Module as the basis for the VTR's
design.
"The VTR project would help modernize U.S. nuclear energy
research and development infrastructure and dramatically
accelerate the technology development for current and
next-generation reactors," the Energy Department said about the
design for the sodium-cooled fast test reactor.
Reuters in 2019 reported on internal Energy Department
documents revealed by a freedom of information request by the
Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) that showed that VTR's cost
could be $3.9 billion to $6 billion, up to 40% more than a U.S.
official had estimated earlier that year.
Ed Lyman, a nuclear safety expert at UCS, said the current
cost could be even higher with today's inflation and supply
chain and workforce constraints.
A DOE spokesperson did not comment on the cost estimate.
“DOE has no plans to construct the VTR until Congress
appropriates funding for us to move forward,” the person said.
The department has requested $45 million in the fiscal 2023
budget for the VTR, which would likely use uranium, plutonium,
and zirconium as fuel.
The Biden administration believes that nuclear power is
critical to achieving the president's climate goals of
decarbonizing the power grid by 2035 and the wider economy by
2050.
But one fuel that is likely to be used in high-tech
reactors, called high assay low enriched uranium, or HALEU, with
uranium enriched up to 20%, is mostly produced in Russia.
