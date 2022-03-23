Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
U.S. sets some red lines for China over support for Russia

03/23/2022
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks at the White House

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday laid out some broad guidelines about the types of Chinese support for Russia that would warrant a response from the United States, after warning Beijing last week of potential dire consequences.

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Brussels where President Joe Biden will be attending the NATO summit, Sullivan said U.S. sanctions enforcement will look closely at whether China facilitates settlement of Russian payments or attempts to counter export controls passed since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Asked to be more specific, he listed instances in which the United States would feel compelled to react.

The U.S. is looking out for companies that are "attempting to backfill in response to the export controls that we have imposed," Sullivan said. Backfilling refers to the process of supplying a good to Russia that's impacted by export controls.

If Chinese companies or others "choose to backfill" the U.S. has tools to ensure that can't happen, he added.

In terms of payments, Sullivan said, the U.S. and its G7 allies are looking for and will respond to "systematic efforts, industrial-scale efforts to try to reorient the settlement of financial payments and so forth."

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Heather Timmons; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
