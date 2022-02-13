Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
U.S. staff of OSCE begins pullout from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine

02/13/2022 | 01:33am EST
DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. staff at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) started to withdraw by car from the rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, amid fears of a possible Russian invasion.

The OSCE did not respond to a request for comment.

The United States and its allies have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine right away to avoid an invasion, including a possible air assault, warning an attack could occur at any time.

Russia has accused Western nations of spreading lies. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
