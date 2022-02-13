U.S. staff of OSCE begins pullout from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. staff at the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)
started to withdraw by car from the rebel-held city of Donetsk
in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, amid fears
of a possible Russian invasion.
The OSCE did not respond to a request for comment.
The United States and its allies have urged their citizens
to leave Ukraine right away to avoid an invasion, including a
possible air assault, warning an attack could occur at any time.
Russia has accused Western nations of spreading lies.
