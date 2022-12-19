Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:59 2022-12-19 pm EST
66.0000 RUB   +3.13%
05:47pU.N. Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Myanmar
RE
05:35pPutin orders border strengthening, demands greater control of society by special services
RE
05:33pU.S. targeted adversary cyber infrastructure to safeguard midterm vote
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. targeted adversary cyber infrastructure to safeguard midterm vote

12/19/2022 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S midterm elections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military's Cyber Command hunted down foreign adversaries overseas ahead of this year's mid-term elections, taking down their infrastructure before they could strike, the head of U.S. Cyber Command said.

U.S. Army General Paul Nakasone said the cyber effort to secure the vote began before the Nov. 8 vote and carried through until the elections were certified.

"We did conduct operations persistently to make sure that our foreign adversaries couldn't utilize infrastructure to impact us," Nakasone, who is also the director of the U.S. National Security Agency, told reporters.

"We understood how foreign adversaries utilize infrastructure throughout the world, we had that mapped pretty well, and we wanted to make sure that we took it down at key times."

Nakasone's language suggests Cyber Command carried out both offensive and defensive cyber operations.

He declined to identify which adversaries were targeted but acknowledged he saw the same kinds of foreign adversaries as he had in the past.

"I saw the same foreign adversaries that I've seen before, a lot of the same ones, the proxies and the elements of the Russian and Iranian governments that do this type of work," Nakasone said.

The United States has given high priority to cyber operations to safeguard major elections in recent years, particularly since U.S. intelligence agencies accused Russia of trying to sway 2016 elections, a charge Moscow has denied. U.S. agencies also accused Iran of trying to influence American elections, which Tehran has denied.

Nakasone says the campaign to safeguard the latest U.S. elections fit into his broader campaign of persistent engagement, which includes operating overseas with partners to observe adversaries' cyber tradecraft and malware on foreign networks.

"This is the idea of understanding your foreign adversaries and operating outside the United States," he said.

He said the goal was to expose those adversaries, working with foreign governments hosting his teams and with the private sector.

"I am trying to make it as costly (as possible) for our adversaries to operate in terms of their time, money, and focus," he said.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Phil Stewart


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:47pU.N. Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Myanmar
RE
05:35pPutin orders border strengthening, demands greater control of society by special servic..
RE
05:33pU.S. targeted adversary cyber infrastructure to safeguard midterm vote
RE
05:22pUtilities Slip Amid Defensive Bias - Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:32pPutin orders border strengthening, greater control of society by special services
RE
04:27pSeedmaker Corteva cuts U.S. jobs while exiting Russia
RE
04:23pRussia's putin calls for action against nationalism, incitment t…
RE
04:21pPutin says defending residents of russia's "new regions" in ukra…
RE
04:20pRussia's putin orders border strengthening - ria news agency…
RE
04:18pRussia's putin orders special services to keep control of places…
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish