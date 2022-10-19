Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:25 2022-10-19 pm EDT
61.8500 RUB   +2.23%
03:54pU.S. targets Russian military procurement network in new sanctions
RE
03:38pWheat Declines as U.S. Dollar Climbs -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:39pU.S. prosecutors charge five Russians, PDVSA traders with sanctions evasion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. targets Russian military procurement network in new sanctions

10/19/2022 | 03:54pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, targeting a network that Washington accused of procuring military and dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and supplying them to Russian users.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on Russian national Yury Yuryevich Orekhov, whom it accused of being a procurement agent, and two of his companies - Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH and Opus Energy Trading LLC.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said sanctions and export controls imposed by a broad coalition of allies had left Russia increasingly struggling to secure "inputs and technologies" for its war.

"We know these efforts are having a direct effect on the battlefield, as Russia's desperation has led them to turn to inferior suppliers and outdated equipment," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Chris Gallagher; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:29pRussia destroyed ukrainian power generating facilities again on…
RE
02:07pState Dept says Russia resorting to 'desperate tactics' after martial law declaration
RE
01:55pBritain's Wallace discussed Ukraine security concerns on Washington trip -source
RE
01:54pGerman President cancels trip to Kyiv on security concerns -Bild
RE
01:16pLMEWEEK-Spotlight on LME nickel debacle and the fate of Russian metal
RE
01:08pIran arrests 14 foreigners over unrest - Fars news agency
RE
12:27pFactbox-Russian martial law in parts of Ukraine - what will it mean?
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
