U.S. to announce $750 million more in weapons for Ukraine, officials say

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's
administration is expected to announce as soon as Wednesday
another $750 million in military assistance for Ukraine for its
fight against Russian forces, two U.S. officials familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
The equipment would be funded using Presidential Drawdown
Authority, or PDA, in which the president can authorize the
transfer of articles and services from U.S. stocks without
congressional approval in response to an emergency.
One of the officials said final determinations were still
being made about the mix of equipment.
A senior congressional aide said the equipment to be
announced would likely include heavy ground artillery systems to
Ukraine, including howitzers.
White House officials did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The White House said last week that it has provided more
than $1.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the
Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine that Russia calls a "special
military operation."
The congressional aide said some lawmakers had been informed
within the last 24 hours about the upcoming announcement, which
was expected within the next 24 to 48 hours.
Weapons shipments have included defensive anti-aircraft
Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles, as well as ammunition
and body armor.
U.S. and European leaders are being pressed by Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to provide heavier arms and
equipment to engage Russia in Ukraine's eastern region, where
Russia is expected to intensify its military efforts.
Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin Corp
jointly produce Javelins, while Raytheon makes Stingers.
Other top weapons makers are Boeing Co, Northrop Grumman
, General Dynamics and L3Harris Technologies
.
Separately, the Pentagon will host leaders from the top
eight U.S. weapons manufacturers on Wednesday to discuss the
industry's capacity to meet Ukraine's weapons needs if the war
with Russia lasts years, two people familiar with the meeting
told Reuters.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Idrees Ali; Additional
reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Mike Stone;
Editing by Mary Milliken and Howard Goller)