Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:58:48 2023-02-24 pm EST
75.9800 RUB   +0.80%
05:31pUN urges 'meaningful effort' to end war in Ukraine
RE
05:20pU.S. to provide $2 billion more in aid to Ukraine
RE
04:45pEU approves 10th package of Russia sanctions on anniversary of invasion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. to provide $2 billion more in aid to Ukraine

02/24/2023 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: It includes, "additional unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS and electronic warfare detection equipment, as well as critical ammunition stocks for artillery and precision firing capabilities," he said.

That new equipment and training being provided to Ukrainian forces, "gives the Ukrainians the capabilities they need not only to defend but also to go on the offensive on their timeline in order to change the equation on the battlefield," Ryder said.

The weapons will come from a fund known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows the Biden administration to get weapons from industry rather than from U.S. weapons stocks.

In a statement marking the anniversary, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States had committed more than $32 billion in military aid over the past year to Ukraine, including 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems and 38 HIMARS.

The additional military aid did not include F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine has requested, but does include more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and a number of different types of drones including Switchblades and the CyberLux K8.

The U.S. also announced new sanctions against Russia and its allies, new export controls and tariffs aimed at undermining Moscow's ability to wage war.


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:31pUN urges 'meaningful effort' to end war in Ukraine
RE
05:20pU.S. to provide $2 billion more in aid to Ukraine
RE
04:45pEU approves 10th package of Russia sanctions on anniversary of invasion
RE
04:34pEU approves 10th package of Russia sanctions on anniversary of invasion -Sweden
RE
04:33pCorn and wheat hit multi-week lows on U.S. export concerns
RE
04:28pIran says it has developed long-range cruise missile
RE
04:25pUS Oil Rig Count Decreases by Seven This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03:36pCanada imposes new Russia sanctions, pledges battle tanks to Ukraine
RE
03:33pWheat Futures Drop on War Anniversary -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:50pBanksy stamp marks one year since Russian invasion
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral