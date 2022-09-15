Advanced search
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
59.5850 RUB   -0.21%
U.S. to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine

09/15/2022
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will soon announce a new $600 million arms package for Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military battle Russia, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mike Stone, Humeyra Pamuk and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)


