U.S. to start 'waves of sanctions' against Russia within hours - White House

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The United States will
announce the first of what could be multiple levels of new
sanctions and export controls against Russia on Tuesday in
response to Moscow's decision to recognize two breakaway regions
of Ukraine as independent and send troops there.
President Vladimir Putin on Monday told Russia's defense
ministry to deploy forces into the two regions to "keep the
peace," defying Western warnings that such a step would be
illegal and wreck peace negotiations.
The United States has promised severe sanctions against
Russia in the event it invades Ukraine, which the White House
has previously defined https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/biden-white-house-seek-define-ukraine-invasion-amid-confusion-2022-01-20
as "any movement of troops across the border."
U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at 1 p.m.
on Tuesday to provide an update on Russia and
Ukraine, the White House said.
Reuters could not determine what sanctions or export
controls might be announced, but the Biden administration has
prepared an initial package that includes barring U.S. financial
institutions from processing transactions for major Russian
banks, people familiar with the matter said over the weekend.
On Monday a senior administration official said Russia's
sending troops to the breakaway regions of Ukraine did not
represent a further invasion because Russia had had troops there
previously. But on Tuesday, deputy national security adviser
Jonathan Finer said an invasion had begun.
"We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion,
Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine," Finer said on CNN. "For
the third or fourth time, I am calling it an invasion. We are
taking a severe response, including sanctions on Russia that
we'll be rolling out in a matter of hours," he said.
Finer said the United States had envisioned multiple levels
of sanctions based on Russia's actions.
"This will be our severe sanctions and swift response to a
Russian invasion," Finer said, adding the United States will
impose additional sanctions if Russia continues to move forward.
"That has been our approach all along. We envisioned waves
of sanctions that we would roll out on Russia if and as it
continues to take steps down the path for toward war, which we
believe that they' are doing."
The measures aim to hurt the Russian economy by cutting the
"correspondent" banking relationships between targeted Russian
banks and U.S. banks that enable international payments.
The United States could also wield its most powerful
sanctioning tool against certain Russian people and companies by
placing them on the Specially Designated Nationals list,
effectively kicking them out of the U.S. banking system, banning
them from trading with Americans and freezing their U.S. assets,
the same sources said.
The Biden administration has said it plans to spare everyday
Russians from the brunt of U.S. export controls if Russia
invades Ukraine, and focus on targeting industrial sectors, a
White House official said in late January. Still, "key people"
will also face "massive sanctions," White House national
security official Peter Harrell said in a speech in
Massachusetts.
Export control measures could also be announced as part of
the package but would probably not have the same immediate
impacts, and instead "degrade Russia's ability to have
industrial production in a couple of key sectors."
Expanding the scope of the so-called Foreign Direct Product
Rule to Russia, in a way that mirrors a Trump-era move against
Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies, could allow
the United States to stop shipments of chips, computers,
consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment, and other
items made anywhere in the world if they were produced using
U.S. technology.
Harrell did not detail which sectors, but other White House
officials have mentioned aviation, maritime, robotics,
artificial intelligence, quantum computing and defense.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Alexandra Alper, Doina Chiacu and
Chris Sanders in Washington; Karen Freifeld and Michelle Nichols
in New York; Editing by Heather Timmons and Alistair Bell)