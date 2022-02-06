U.S. troops arrive in Poland amid Ukraine crisis

On Saturday a small plane carrying the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army Major General Christopher Donahue, landed at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport following a few planes with U.S. military equipment and an "advance group."

Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told media that the first group of American soldiers from an elite unit, and that more planes would be landing in the coming hours.

On Wednesday U.S. president Joe Biden ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania, as Washington moves to reassure jittery NATO allies.

The Pentagon said that around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, would deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Kyiv.