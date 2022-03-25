Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
U.S. urges China and Russia to send strong message to North Korea after launch

03/25/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
General view during the test firing of what state media report is a North Korean

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China and Russia should send a strong message to North Korea to refrain from further "provocations" after it resumed intercontinental ballistic missile testing this week, U.S. State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

Porter made the comment at a regular news briefing ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the launch later on Friday.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis, Chris Gallagher and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:52pU.S. sees Russia focusing on eastern Ukraine, senior U.S. defense official says
RE
02:50pWTI Crude Ends Higher, Reversing Early Weakness Following Attack on Saudi Oil Facilitie..
MT
02:45pTOTALENERGIES : 1.1 bln euros total exposure to Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 programmes
RE
02:37pU.S. urges China and Russia to send strong message to North Korea after launch
RE
02:22pConsumer Sentiment Dampens in March Amid Growing Inflation, Economic Uncertainty Concer..
MT
02:21pRussian FinMin says West will adapt to paying for gas in roubles
RE
02:21pRussian finance minister siluanov says russia has mechanism that…
RE
02:19pRussian finance minister siluanov says russia hopes western par…
RE
02:17pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:08pPope leads global prayer for peace between Russia and Ukraine
RE
More news
