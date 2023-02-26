Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:16:20 2023-02-26 pm EST
75.9800 RUB   +0.24%
03:35pU.S. warns China on sending any lethal aid to Russia
RE
12:18pRussia's Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27
RE
09:50aSyria's Assad meets senior Arab lawmakers in Damascus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. warns China on sending any lethal aid to Russia

02/26/2023 | 03:35pm EST
STORY: Even though China has not moved toward providing lethal aid to assist Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States has made clear - behind closed doors - that such a move would have serious consequences.

That's according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

He told CNN on Sunday (quote) "Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance - but if it goes down that road it will come at real costs to China."

The United States and its NATO allies in recent days have been scrambling to dissuade China from such a move, making public comments on their belief that China is considering providing lethal equipment to Russia.

The comments come as protesters across the globe are calling for an end to the war, now in its second year...

And days after U.S. President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, promising new American military aid worth $500 million.

Chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, cited reports that drones are among the lethal weapons China has considered sending to Russia.

Russia and China signed a "no limits" partnership last February, before Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Economic links between Russia and China have deepened.

And so far, China has not condemned the conflict.

The West reacted with skepticism to China's proposal on Friday for a Ukraine ceasefire...

ANTONY BLINKEN: "Council members should not be fooled by calls for a temporary or unconditional ceasefire."

Ukraine rejected the proposal unless it involves Russia withdrawing its troops.


© Reuters 2023
