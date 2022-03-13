U.S. 'will not allow' lifeline to Russia -Sullivan

Sullivan's comments come as he is due to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday.

In comments to CNN, Sullivan said that the United States believed China was aware that Russia was planning some action in Ukraine before the invasion took place - although Beijing may not have understood the full extent of what was planned.

Now, according to Sullivan, Washington was watching closely to see to what extent Beijing provided economic or material support to Russia, and would impose consequences if that occurred.

He added (quote):

"We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country, anywhere in the world."

Meanwhile, Russia said on Sunday that it was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions.

Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia's corporate and financial system since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a 'special military operation.'

Russia and China have tightened cooperation in recent times as both have come under strong Western pressure over human rights and a raft of other issues. Beijing has not condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and does not call it an invasion, but it has urged a negotiated solution.