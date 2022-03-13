Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. 'will not allow' lifeline to Russia -Sullivan

03/13/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned Beijing that they would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Sullivan's comments come as he is due to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday.

In comments to CNN, Sullivan said that the United States believed China was aware that Russia was planning some action in Ukraine before the invasion took place - although Beijing may not have understood the full extent of what was planned.

Now, according to Sullivan, Washington was watching closely to see to what extent Beijing provided economic or material support to Russia, and would impose consequences if that occurred.

He added (quote):

"We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country, anywhere in the world."

Meanwhile, Russia said on Sunday that it was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions.

Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia's corporate and financial system since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a 'special military operation.'

Russia and China have tightened cooperation in recent times as both have come under strong Western pressure over human rights and a raft of other issues. Beijing has not condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and does not call it an invasion, but it has urged a negotiated solution.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:19pRussian default no longer 'improbable', but no trigger for global financial crisis- IMF
RE
05:01pBermuda revokes licences for many Russian planes
RE
04:02pExclusive-Ukraine has started using Clearview AI's facial recognition during war
RE
03:44pBloodied but alive after Russian air strike in western Ukraine
RE
03:00pU.S. 'will not allow' lifeline to Russia -Sullivan
RE
03:00pFrench central bank sees growth, inflation hit from Ukraine war
RE
02:37pUkraine president calls on software giants to stop supporting their products in Russia
RE
01:56pKremlin says next Russia-Ukraine talks to take place Monday
RE
12:58pTens of thousands protest in Berlin against war in Ukraine
RE
12:40pItaly to buy more gas from Angola, Congo Republic - foreign minister
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish