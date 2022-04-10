U.S. will supply Ukraine with 'the weapons it needs' against Russia

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The United States is
committed to providing Ukraine with “the weapons it needs” to
defend itself against Russia, U.S. national security adviser
Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as Ukraine seeks more military aid
from the West.
Sullivan said the Biden administration will send more
weapons to Ukraine to prevent Russia from seizing more territory
and targeting civilians, attacks that Washington has labeled war
crimes.
“We’re going to get Ukraine the weapons it needs to beat
back the Russians to stop them from taking more cities and towns
where they commit these crimes,” Sullivan said on ABC News’
“This Week”.
Moscow has rejected accusations of war crimes by Ukraine and
Western countries.
Speaking later on NBC News’ “Meet the Press," Sullivan said
the United States was “working around the clock to deliver our
own weapons . . . and organizing and coordinating the delivery
of weapons from many other countries.”
“Weapons are arriving every day,” Sullivan said, “including
today.”
The United States has sent $1.7 billion in military
assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb.
24, the White House said last week.
Weapons shipments have included defensive anti-aircraft
Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles, as well as ammunition
and body armor. But U.S. and European leaders are being pressed
by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to provide heavier arms
and equipment to engage Russia in the eastern region of the
country, where Russia is expected to intensify its military
efforts.
In excerpts of an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" that
will air later on Sunday, Zelenskiy expressed skepticism that
the United States would deliver the weapons he said are needed.
Whether Ukraine can beat back the Russian incursion "depends
on how fast we will be helped by the United States. To be
honest, whether we will be able to survive depends on this,"
Zelenskiy said.
"I have 100% confidence in our people and in our armed
forces, but unfortunately I don't have the confidence that we
will be receiving everything we need."
On Friday, Ukrainian officials said more than 50 people were
killed in a missile strike on a train station in city of
Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, where thousands of people had
gathered to evacuate.
Russia's invasion has forced around a quarter of the
population of 44 million to leave their homes, turned cities
into rubble and killed or injured thousands.
Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in what it
calls a "special operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" its
southern neighbor. Ukraine and Western nations have dismissed
this as a baseless pretext for war.
Russia on Saturday appointed a new general to lead its
forces in Ukraine, Aleksandr Dvornikov, who had significant
military experience in Syria.
With that background, Sullivan said he expects Dvornikov to
authorize more brutality against the Ukrainian civilian
population.
Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, speaking on CNN’s
“State of the Nation," urged the Biden administration to provide
Ukraine with both offensive weapons such as tanks and planes and
defensive systems like anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles.
"I think we need to do everything that Zelenskiy says he
needs at this point, given the just unbelievable battle that
they have put up," she said.
A CBS News poll released on Sunday showed widespread support
among Americans for sending more weapons to Ukraine.
According to the poll, which was conducted last week as news
of Russian attacks on civilians unfolded, 72% of those surveyed
favor sending more weapons, while 78% support economic sanctions
on Russia.
