  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  07:01:29 2023-03-10 am EST
76.0020 RUB   +0.20%
UK PM Sunak to discuss China's approach to Russia with Macron

03/10/2023 | 07:04am EST
Franco-British summit in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will raise China's approach to Russia and the war in Ukraine when he meets French President Emmanuel Macron later on Friday.

Asked whether he was concerned that China may step up cooperation with Russia, Sunak told reporters: "Yeah, that's definitely something that I'm planning to spend some time talking to Emmanuel about later."

"We'd urge all countries not to be providing support to Russia, or trying to circumvent sanctions," he said.

The United States has said China is considering supplying arms to Russia and warned Beijing against such a move. Western powers have provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in weapons.

China has denied the U.S. claims and said that "sending weapons will not bring peace" in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James, editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2023
