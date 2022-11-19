UK PM tours destroyed Russian military vehicles in Kyiv

STORY: Video released by the Ukrainian presidential press service shows Sunak and Zelenskiy speaking to each other while walking in the snow.

Following the meeting, Sunak said Britain would provide a 50 million pound ($59.4 million) air defense package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones.

"We are today providing new air defense, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead," Sunak said in a statement.