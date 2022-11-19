Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:42 2022-11-19 am EST
60.3600 RUB   +1.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK PM tours destroyed Russian military vehicles in Kyiv

11/19/2022 | 12:40pm EST
Russia has increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure with long range attacks since last month, including using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones, for which Ukraine has sought air defenses from the West.

STORY: Video released by the Ukrainian presidential press service shows Sunak and Zelenskiy speaking to each other while walking in the snow.

Following the meeting, Sunak said Britain would provide a 50 million pound ($59.4 million) air defense package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones.

"We are today providing new air defense, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead," Sunak said in a statement.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:40pPolish village remembers missile victim's help for refugees
RE
09:13aRussia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says
RE
08:52aPolish villagers bury man killed in blast near Ukrainian border
RE
04:01aRussia's Rusal: 2023 sales pick up after LME decision
RE
03:37aSouth Africa's Transnet reopens one line on North Corridor
RE
11/18APEC host Thailand targets progress on trade amid geopolitical tensions
RE
11/18U.N. Security Council to discuss North Korea on Monday after ICBM launch
RE
11/18British foreign minister to admonish Iran on Middle East trip
RE
11/18Moody's Raises Malta's Outlook to Stable From Negative
DJ
11/18Banksy says fashion retailer Guess 'helped themselves' to his work
RE
