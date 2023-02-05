Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:36:37 2023-02-05 pm EST
69.0300 RUB   -2.15%
05:32pUK Treasury signals no new money for defense - Sky News
RE
04:57pUkraine crews working to restore power to Odesa after fire
RE
02:52pRussia applies more pressure, fierce fighting in Donetsk -Ukraine's Zelenskiy
RE
UK Treasury signals no new money for defense - Sky News

02/05/2023 | 05:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna

(Reuters) - The UK Treasury has signaled that there is no money for defense despite recognizing the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, Sky News reported on Sunday citing defense sources.

Britain will be unable to offer as many troops as NATO allies would expect to a major new force structure being drawn up by the alliance to bolster its defenses, the report added.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
