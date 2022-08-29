Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:55 2022-08-29 pm EDT
61.7443 RUB   +2.41%
05:36pSoftware firm Corcentric, SPAC North Mountain end $1.2-billion deal
RE
05:31pUK finance minister Zahawi visits U.S. to discuss energy security
RE
04:54pRussia to probe shooting death of top official in Ukraine
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK finance minister Zahawi visits U.S. to discuss energy security

08/29/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British new Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi leaves 10 Downing Street, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi is visiting New York and Washington this week to discuss global economic challenges and collaboration in areas such as energy security and financial services, his office said on Monday.

Britain and Europe are facing a sharp rise in power bills driven by sky-rocketing gas prices, as war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia heighten concerns over the security of gas supplies.

Zahawi has said he is working on support options for both households and businesses struggling with a cost-of-living squeeze, ready for when Boris Johnson's successor as prime minister is announced on Sept. 5, leading to shuffled cabinet and possibly a new finance minister.

Zahawi's office said he would use his visit to the United States to stress the need for continued collaboration to tackle the issues that are causing rising prices and slower growth across world economies.

"These global pressures must be overcome through global efforts. I'm determined - here in the U.S. - to work closely with my allies on the common challenges we face to create a fairer and more resilient economy at home and abroad," Zahawi said in a statement.

Zahawi's office said he his visit would include meetings with international financial institutions, the U.S. central bank and the U.S. Treasury to discuss support for Ukraine and vulnerable countries, the global economic outlook and energy security.

That will include a desire for increased civil nuclear cooperation and closer working between nuclear industries in Britain and the United States on developing technologies, his office said.

He will also hold talks on further sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:36pSoftware firm Corcentric, SPAC North Mountain end $1.2-billion deal
RE
05:31pUK finance minister Zahawi visits U.S. to discuss energy security
RE
04:54pRussia to probe shooting death of top official in Ukraine
RE
04:00pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Bruised Again in Monday Trade
MT
03:47pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
03:12pJoao Lourenco, who surprised Angola with corruption crackdown, gets 2nd term
RE
02:12pEcuador's state oil firm warns Trafigura to stop Russian diesel imports
RE
02:02pGerman economy minister says 'bitter reality' is Russia will not resume gas supply
RE
01:53pRussia detains Bonduelle employee on suspicion of obtaining a state secret
RE
01:35pRussia says Ukraine attempts futile offensive in Mykolaiv and Herson regions - RIA
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish