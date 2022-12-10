Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:20 2022-12-10 am EST
62.6470 RUB   +0.24%
UK health unions offer to pause NHS strikes if government joins pay talks

12/10/2022 | 05:01pm EST
Dec 10 (Reuters) -

British health unions have offered to suspend a wave of planned strikes in health services over Christmas and the New Year if the government agrees to open serious discussions over pay.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unison said they would consider calling off the strikes if Britain's health and social care minister Steve Barclay agrees to host serious negotiations.

"I will press pause on it when the health secretary says he will negotiate seriously on our dispute this year," RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen said in a statement. "A swift change of tactics will pay off for all concerned."

Britain's state-run National Health Service (NHS)

had been bracing

for a wave of unprecedented industrial action this winter, with up to 100,000 nurses due to take strike action on Dec. 15 and 20. Last month over 10,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales had also voted in favour of industrial action.

Inflation has soared in Britain this year, causing a cost of living crisis, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Rather than scare the public about the consequences of strikes, the health secretary should table genuine plans for improving wages," said Unison general secretary Christina McAnea in a statement.

The NHS, which has provided healthcare free at the point of use since 1948, is dealing with record levels of patients on waiting lists for hospital treatment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a staffing crisis which has left thousands of vacancies.

When asked for comment the government pointed to a pay award announced earlier this year, which was recommended by an independent review.

"Ministers have had constructive talks with unions, including the RCN and Unison," a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said in a statement. "We have been clear the door remains open for further talks." (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Graff and David Gregorio)


All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:02pJapan's ispace readies for delayed launch of first commercial moon lander
RE
05:01pUK health unions offer to pause NHS strikes if government joins pay talks
RE
04:11pIranian currency slides to new low amid unrest, isolation
RE
03:43pDonetsk residents exhausted by constant shelling
RE
03:10pUkraine says 1.5 million in Odesa region without power after Russia strikes
RE
02:48pSenior U.S. delegation to visit China in coming days
RE
02:35pEU at odds over gas price cap as 12 countries criticise latest proposal
RE
12:18pRussian drone attacks target power network in Ukraine's Odesa - officials
RE
11:04aUAE official says European ties with Gulf 'should not be transactional'
RE
10:55aOPEC chief says OPEC+ plays instrumental role in supporting market stability
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish