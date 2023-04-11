Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:25:21 2023-04-11 am EDT
81.7800 RUB   +0.18%
12:54aUK inflation slowing but remains strong - BDO accountants
AN
12:31aOil rises as US stockpiles may drop, demand signs stay strong
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Higher Ahead of Key U.S. Data This Week
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK inflation slowing but remains strong - BDO accountants

04/11/2023 | 12:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - UK inflation is still rising rapidly, but has fallen to its lowest point for a year, a poll of polls by accountancy firm BDO has suggested.

BDO's inflation index dropped by 2.19 points, the consultants said, dropping to 110.99 points. A score above 95 means that inflation is growing.

It is the lowest score since March 2022, but still high by historical standards as the cost of living continues to bite households and costs rise for businesses.

The drop was mainly driven by a fall in what BDO calls the input inflation subindex which tracks the prices that businesses face when producing a product or a service.

BDO said that pressures in companies' supply chains had eased and wholesale energy prices have fallen, taking some of the pressure off.

But it does not mean that businesses are out of the woods. At the start of this month, the support that they have been getting from the government to help with runaway energy bills was slashed.

There were also a series of changes to the tax regime, some of which will put pressure on some companies.

"It's encouraging to see business optimism leading to renewed hiring intentions once more as businesses see input price and supply chain pressures ease slightly," said Kaley Crossthwaite, a partner at BDO.

"Improvements in the output and inflation indices will only lead to a better outlook, as they work to drive growth and leave signs of a downturn in the past.

"However, with the less generous Energy Bills Discount Scheme now in place and expectations of a recession remaining, the economy is likely to face further headwinds despite recent resilience. Businesses need as much certainty and support as possible to continue weathering the persistent challenges ahead."

The survey also contained worse news for regular householders. The consumer inflation subindex rose to a three-month high of 118.53, BDO said, a rise of 1.41 points.

It happened as consumer price index inflation rose steeply in February, especially in the food and hospitality sectors.

The BDO indices look at several different surveys, including ones from the Confederation of British Industry, the Bank of England, IHS Markit and CIPS as well as others.

A government spokesperson said: "We have been helping businesses throughout the winter with GBP5.6 billion of support, enabling some to only pay around half of the predicted wholesale energy costs.

"Global energy prices have fallen significantly and are now at their lowest level since before Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. The new level of government support reflects this welcome fall in prices, but we will continue to stand by businesses, as we have done over the winter."

By August Graham, PA Business Reporter

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:54aUK inflation slowing but remains strong - BDO accountants
AN
12:31aOil rises as US stockpiles may drop, demand signs stay strong
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Higher Ahead of Key U.S. Data T..
DJ
12:04aWheat up for second session on poor condition of US winter crop; corn firm
RE
04/10Ukraine cities pounded, Kyiv plays down fallout from leak of US documents
RE
04/10Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Rise After Wall Street Ed..
DJ
04/10India's March fuel demand soars on robust economic activity
RE
04/10Japan to chair G7 finance meeting in Washington
RE
04/10Eruption in Russia's Kamchatka threatens aviation -response team
RE
04/10Dismal Kansas wheat health, plentiful CBOT bears push K.C. premium to record -Braun
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer