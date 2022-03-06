Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK intelligence says Russia targeting populated areas in Ukraine

03/06/2022 | 01:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows a damaged building in Kharkiv

LONDON (Reuters) - British military intelligence said on Sunday that Russian forces were targeting populated areas in Ukraine but that the strength of resistance was slowing the Russian advance.

"The scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance continue to surprise Russia," British military intelligence said in an update. Russia "has responded by targeting populated areas in multiple locations, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol."

"Russia has previously used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air and ground-based munitions," British military intelligence said.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it is targeting civilian areas.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:54aRussian banks rush to switch to Chinese card system
RE
01:52aUK intelligence says Russia targeting populated areas in Ukraine
RE
01:06aRussia, without evidence, says Ukraine making nuclear "dirty bomb"
RE
12:10aU.S. officials travel to Venezuela, a Russian ally, for talks - source
RE
03/05Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion
RE
03/05Canada tells citizens to leave Russia due to unpredictable security situation
RE
03/05Sberbank says its Visa cards, Mastercards will work in Russia, Tass reports
RE
03/05Sberbank, russia's largest lender, says the visa and mastercards…
RE
03/05Analysis-As Russia avoids energy sanctions, oil majors flee but TotalEnergies stays
RE
03/05Turkey and U.S. will coordinate response to Ukraine war, Ankara says
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish