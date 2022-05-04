Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05/04 01:15:07 pm EDT
65.5000 RUB   -4.03%
01:36pUK packaging firm Mondi to sell Russian assets
RE
12:47pService Sector Activity Posts Surprise Drop in April as New Order Growth Slows, Employment Contracts, ISM Says
MT
12:17pGerman aviation sees Russian oil embargo as manageable -Handelsblatt
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK packaging firm Mondi to sell Russian assets

05/04/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -British paper and packaging firm Mondi Plc said on Wednesday it would sell its Russian assets, the latest company to exit the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Mondi said the net asset value of its Russian operations was 687 million euros ($724.9 million) as of Dec. 31 and that it has suspended all significant capital expenditure projects in the country.

"Having assessed all options for the group's interests in Russia and recognising its corporate values and stakeholder responsibilities, the board has decided to divest the group's Russian assets," Mondi said in a statement.

Hundreds of companies have suspended operations in Russia or withdrawn from the country completely since the war started due to complications of doing business there.

Mondi said there could not be any certainty on the timing and structure of any possible transaction, given that the sale process is "operationally and structurally complex and is being undertaken in an evolving political and regulatory environment".

The packaging firm also said it was in talks with its customers to further increase prices across the business due to continued cost pressures.

($1 = 0.9478 euros)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:36pUK packaging firm Mondi to sell Russian assets
RE
12:47pService Sector Activity Posts Surprise Drop in April as New Order Growth Slows, Employm..
MT
12:17pGerman aviation sees Russian oil embargo as manageable -Handelsblatt
RE
12:00pRussian cheesemaker to snap up idled PepsiCo juice business
RE
11:53aAirbus sets record output goal for best-selling jets
RE
11:48aExplainer-Why the EU may find it tough to squeeze out Russian oil
RE
11:34aCrude Inventories Climb in US as Oil Prices Push Higher on Plan for EU Ban on Russia Oi..
MT
10:58aCompanies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
10:54aAustria's RBI gets indications of interest for Russia business
RE
10:50aLondon Metal Exchange bars Russian lead from its market
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish