Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK plans to broaden scope of sanctions it could apply to Russia -Truss

01/30/2022 | 06:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Weekly cabinet meeting in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will introduce new legislation this week to broaden the scope of sanctions it can apply to Russia in an effort to deter aggression towards Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near the Ukrainian border, Truss has previously refused to rule out personal sanctions against President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, something that Moscow denies it is planning to do.

Western countries including Britain have threatened to impose https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/how-financial-western-sanctions-might-target-russia-2022-01-19 a range of new financial and economic sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine.

"What the legislation enables us to do is hit a much wider variety of targets. So there can be nobody who thinks that they will be immune to those sanctions," Truss, who is due to visit both Ukraine and Russia in the next two weeks, told Sky News.

Previously only companies with a direct involvement in destabilising Ukraine could be targetted, she said. Under the plans to be set out this week, that would now be widened and could include Russian financial institutions, energy companies and oligarchs close to the Kremlin.

"Any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia would be able to be targeted so there will be nowhere to hide for Putin's oligarchs, for Russian companies involved in propping up the Russian state."

Asked if the new powers could include the ability to seize property in London, Truss said: "Nothing is off the table."

The Center for American Progress, a U.S. think tank, said in an article about sanctions https://www.americanprogress.org/article/how-the-united-states-should-respond-if-russia-invades-ukraine last week that Britain would face a challenge uprooting wealthy Russians with Kremlin links from London given close ties "between Russian money and the United Kingdom's ruling conservative party, the press, and its real estate and financial industry".

Asked about this, Truss said: "There's a real threat here to freedom and democracy in Europe. And that is more important than short term economic gains, both for the United Kingdom but also for our European allies."

NATO DEPLOYMENT

The British government said on Saturday https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-considering-major-nato-deployment-amid-ukraine-crisis-2022-01-29 it was considering making a major NATO deployment as part of a plan to strengthen Europe's borders in response to the massed Russian troops.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to visit the region next week, and also will speak to Putin by phone.

Britain has provided lethal weapons to Ukraine to help it defend itself as well as a small number of military personnel to provide training, but Truss said on Sunday it was "very unlikely" British combat troops would be sent to fight in Ukraine.

She added that the Ukrainians would "fight hard" if Russia were to invade, and it was likely to result in a "quagmire" comparable to its past military involvements in Afghanistan or Chechnya.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by David Evans and Frances Kerry)

By Kylie MacLellan


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:12aGerman finmin backs early end to green energy levy
RE
06:37aUK plans to broaden scope of sanctions it could apply to Russia -Truss
RE
06:04aRussia to challenge NATO on security pledge - Lavrov
RE
06:01aRussia to challenge NATO on security pledge - Lavrov
RE
04:51aNATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia invades
RE
01/29Elderly Ukrainian couple left behind in bombed out eastern village
RE
01/29Russia to move naval exercises away from Irish coast, ambassador says
RE
01/29Ukrainian reservists gear up in case of conflict with Russia
RE
01/29Putin orders apparent new system for banning internet content
RE
01/28Russian industry targeted, not consumers, if Biden export curbs imposed
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish