Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK readies 1,000 troops for humanitarian support over Ukraine tensions

02/09/2022 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukraine receives shipment of Britain's military aid at Boryspil airport

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain ordered 1,000 troops to be on a state of readiness to provide support in the event of a humanitarian crisis caused by any Russian aggression, ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the leaders of NATO and Poland on Thursday.

Johnson will go to Brussels and Warsaw to stress the need to hold firm on NATO's principles, and discuss ways that Britain can provide military support while Russia amasses its troops near Ukraine's border.

Johnson's trip is one among a wave of international diplomacy. French President Emmanuel Macron met Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is due to have in-person meetings with U.S. allies and partners at the Munich Security Conference next week.

Britain's foreign secretary and defence secretary are also due in Moscow this week for talks with their counterparts.

"The UK remains unwavering in our commitment to European security," Johnson said in a statement. "As an alliance we must draw lines in the snow and be clear there are principles upon which we will not compromise."

Britain said on Monday it would send a further 350 troops to Poland, after it sent 100 troops last year to help with a migrant crisis at its border with Belarus.

Johnson's office repeated on Wednesday that any further military incursion of Ukraine by Russia would likely create the mass forced displacement of people on Europe's border, affecting countries like Poland and Lithuania. In 2014, Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

Johnson's office said that the prime minister would also discuss with NATO's Jens Stoltenberg the UK's offer to bolster the alliance's defences, including a doubling of troops in Estonia, more RAF jets in southern Europe, and the sailing of both the Trent patrol vessel and a Type 45 destroyer to the Eastern Mediterranean.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:44pUK readies 1,000 troops for humanitarian support over Ukraine tensions
RE
05:14pGlobal stocks rise on strong earnings, tech sector strength
RE
01:13pFrom cyber attacks to bomb shelters, boxer-turned-mayor Klitschko readies Kyiv's defenc..
RE
12:51pEuropean Bourses End Higher On Corporate Earnings
MT
12:19pRussia build-up triggering Ukraine capital outflow, Czech minister says
RE
12:01p'No betrayal' during Macron visit, Ukraine says
RE
12:00pClaritas Pharmaceuticals Provides R-107 Update -- Shares up 9% at Midday
MT
10:52aExclusive-U.S. VP Harris to attend Munich Conference, rally allies to defuse Ukraine cr..
RE
10:33aWeed firms lift TSX to near 3-month high amid global stock rally
RE
10:26aWeed firms lift TSX to near 3-month high amid global stock rally
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish