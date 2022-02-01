Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Johnson: Russia sanctions will kick in immediately if it invades Ukraine

02/01/2022 | 12:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British PM Boris Johnson visits Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) -British sanctions will be automatically imposed on Russian commercial interests and individuals the moment any incursion into Ukraine takes place, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"It's vital that in Moscow, they understand that there will be automaticity in the way that we apply these sanctions, so that the minute there is a further incursion into sovereign Ukrainian territory then those sanctions will apply," Johnson told a news conference in Kyiv.

"We're bringing forward the new legislation (that) will enable us to pinpoint ... strategic commercial interests of Russia in a very direct way, as well as individual Russian commercial interests."

Russia has denied any plans to invade.

Johnson, speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said Ukraine would resist any invasion.

"I think that perhaps the single most useful thing we can all do is get over to the Russian public, to citizens in Russia, thinking about this possibility, the reality that the Ukrainian army will fight," Johnson said.

"There are 200,000 men and women under arms in Ukraine, they will put up a very, very fierce and bloody resistance. I think that parents, mothers in Russia should reflect on that fact and I hope very much that President Putin steps back from the path of conflict and that we engage in dialogue."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:54pOPEC+ technical committee trims 2022 oil surplus forecast
RE
12:50pRussia must 'step back' and take diplomatic path on Ukraine, UK's Johnson says
RE
12:46pUK's Johnson says a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a military disaster
RE
12:31pOPEC+ technical committee trims 2022 oil surplus forecast
RE
12:21pHungary PM says agreement in Ukraine-Russia crisis is possible
RE
12:06pPutin says he hopes dialogue on Ukraine will continue
RE
12:04pRussia's putin says russia wants to avoid such negative scenario…
RE
12:04pRussia's putin says u.s. could drag russia into war with aim of…
RE
12:03pPutin says u.s. wants to contain russia, is using ukraine to do…
RE
12:01pPutin says missile launchers in romania and poland are a threat…
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish