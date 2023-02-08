Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:21:42 2023-02-08 am EST
71.6320 RUB   -0.66%
06:17aUK sanctions more Russian entities and individuals
RE
06:12aSanctions on Russia Unlikely to be Withdrawn or Tightened Even if Russian Crude Exports Remain Robust, Commerzbank Says
MT
06:11aBaltic security risk rising, Estonian intelligence service says
RE
Summary 
Summary

UK sanctions more Russian entities and individuals

02/08/2023 | 06:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: Senior Australian ministers visit Britain to boost ties

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it has imposed a new round of sanctions "on Russian military and Kremlin elites," including six entities providing military equipment such as drones for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions also target 8 individuals and 1 entity connected to financial networks that help "maintain wealth and power amongst Kremlin elites," the government said in a statement as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Britain.

"Ukraine has shown Putin that it will not break under his tyrannical invasion. He has responded by indiscriminately striking civilian areas and critical national infrastructure across the country," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"We cannot let him succeed. We must increase our support."

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2023
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish