UK sanctions more Russian entities and individuals

The sanctions also target 8 individuals and 1 entity connected to financial networks that help "maintain wealth and power amongst Kremlin elites," the government said in a statement as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Britain.

"Ukraine has shown Putin that it will not break under his tyrannical invasion. He has responded by indiscriminately striking civilian areas and critical national infrastructure across the country," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"We cannot let him succeed. We must increase our support."

